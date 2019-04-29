India’s Ruling Party BJP in Hot Water Over US Citizen's Support in Elections

Days after having approached the country’s Election Commission over involving a foreigner in the ongoing campaign for the parliamentary elections by another political party TMC, rival BJP was on the receiving end after a US citizen of Indian origin was found campaigning for one of its candidates.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Trinamool Congress (TMC), the ruling party in the Indian state of West Bengal has complained to the country's Election Commission over using a WWE wrestler of Indian descent "The Great Khali" by rival BJP. "The Great Khali" whose real name is Dalip Singh Rana holds US citizenship and he came to India to campaign for a BJP candidate Anupam Hazra who is standing in the state of West Bengal.

​The onus appears to be on the Election Commission and Central Government how they act on the latest incident which is coming just weeks after a similar incident in which the country's foreign ministry had intervened.

Though no rules exist barring foreigners from poll campaigning in India as per India's Election Commission, the central government in the previous case had ordered a Bangladeshi actor to leave the country. The Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed's business visa was also cancelled in the previous incident.

Following the report about visa violations by the actor, the Ministry of Home Affairs had cancelled his visa and issued him a notice to leave the country, the Indian daily The Hindu cited an MHA official as saying about two weeks ago.

Videos of Ahmed campaigning in the Raiganj Lok Sabha seat were aired by certain television channels. The issue has also gone viral on social media.

​The significance of foreigners in West Bengal is also relates to the BJP, TMC's arch-rival in the state, has been campaigning against the illegal Bangladeshi influx into the country for a long time.

Agitated at TMC's move, it complained to the Election Commission saying that foreigners ought not to campaign in the country during elections.

