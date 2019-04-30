Bollywood Turns Out To Vote in 4th Phase of Indian National Elections

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian film celebrities from Bollywood went to vote in what was to be the fourth phase of the mammoth seven phase electoral exercise. Many glamorous personalities from Bollywood went out to vote and encouraged others to do likewise.
Former Miss World and global celebrity, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, posted a photo on social media with the "ink of honesty" on her fingernails saying, "This is the moment that matters….#LokSabhaElections2019."
This is the moment that matters…. Every vote is a voice that counts. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/L0AHJLL4uY— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2019
Notable among Bollywood actresses was Urmila Matondkar who herself is contesting from the North Mumbai constituency on the Indian National Congress party ticket. She has urged all voters in her contingency to come out and vote.
Nothing feels better than making a contribution towards your country and carrying out your civic duty of Casting a Vote. Do your duty. 😊 pic.twitter.com/DPB7gW5gb8— Urmila Matondkar (@OfficialUrmila) April 29, 2019
The Spirit of Democracy is kept alive when everyone excercises their right to vote. Thank you to everyone who chose to do their duty and keep democracy intact. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fFPJQNLCoM— Urmila Matondkar (@OfficialUrmila) April 29, 2019
The famous Bachchans duo, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, posted a tweet with inked fingernails confirming that they had cast their vote. They also urged their fans to "go vote".
Go Vote. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Y2ArksmmY3— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 29, 2019
The senior Bachchans, superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan, also posted their inked fingers on the social media.
April 29, 2019
The naughty-n-brawny Salman Khan said, "I have voted…have you?"
I have voted…. have u? #VoteKarMumbai pic.twitter.com/ECaHFKt22B
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 29, 2019
There were many others including Shahrukh Khan who came out and voted to support their favourite candidates.
#ShahRukhKhan With #Family Casts Their #Votes In #Mumbai #LokSabhaElections2019👉https://t.co/R545KO2hjf#VotingRights #VotingRound4 #LokSabhaElection2019 #Loksabha2019 #VoteKaro #Elections2019 #VoteKarMumbai #MumbaikarVoteKar #VoteBecauseYouCan #VoteForChange #VoteForIndia pic.twitter.com/tcOkrXNjav— Bollywood Uncut (@BollywoodUncut) April 30, 2019
Bollywood Votes: Here are a bunch of celebs who cast their votes for #LokSabhaElections2019 @RanveerOfficial / #RanbirKapoor / @Varun_dvn / @MadhuriDixit pic.twitter.com/ksbqz5MqnN— Filmy Glamour (@FilmyGlamour) April 30, 2019
India's 2019 Parliamentary Elections has seven phases, voting for which commenced on 11 April and will last until 19 May. With four phases already completed, the remaining three phases of the elections will be held respectively on 6 May, 12 May, and 19 May. Votes will be counted on 23 May 2019.
