Register
02:42 GMT +324 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Rare, white diamond

    ‘Miracles of Nature’: Rare 28-Carat White Diamond Found in Australian Mine

    © Courtesy of RioTinto
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A rare, 28.84-carat white diamond was recently discovered in the Argyle Diamond Mine, located in the East Kimberley region of Western Australia.

    According to a Tuesday press release by Rio Tinto, a multinational mining corporation which owns the Argyle Mine, the diamond — named Argyle Octavia because of its octahedral shape — was recovered from the mine in March 2019. The gem is one of the largest white diamonds ever produced by the mine. 

    Argyle Octavia diamond
    © Courtesy of Rio Tinto
    Argyle Octavia diamond

    "We are delighted with this discovery which is a testament to the extraordinary Argyle orebody that continues to deliver these miracles of nature, even as it nears the end of mine life," Arnaud Soirat, chief executive of Rio Tinto's Copper and Diamonds portfolio, said in a Tuesday press release.

    Although the mining company did not release a price estimate for the diamond, it did state that it will be sold this year by auction in Antwerp, a port city in Belgium that has been known as the diamond capital of the world for several centuries. 

    Argyle Octavia diamond
    © Courtesy of Rio Rinto
    Argyle Octavia diamond

    Rio Tinto's Argyle Diamond Mine has been in operation since 1983. It is known for producing colored diamonds, especially pink ones. White diamonds of sizes greater than 20 carats are much less common, comprising 0.00007 percent of the mine's production in the last 36 years. The mine is expected to be depleted by 2020. 

    Argyle Octavia diamond
    © Courtesy of Rio Tinto
    Argyle Octavia diamond

    Last week, the Okavango Diamond Company revealed the largest blue diamond it has mined to date. The 20-carat diamond, called Okavango Blue, was mined last year in the town of Orapa in Botswana. The diamond market value has also not yet been estimated, Sputnik previously reported.

    Related:

    ‘Unbelievable’ Pink Legacy Diamond Auctioned For $50 Million
    Beijing Wants 'Diamond Era' in Relations With UK, Chinese Premier Tells May
    Shine Bright Like a Diamond: Circle of Light Int'l Fest Opens in Moscow
    Researchers Concoct New Diamond-Hard Metal Alloy That Makes Its Own Lube
    The Abyss: PHOTO of Gigantic Russian Diamond Mine Goes Viral
    Tags:
    diamond mine, diamond trade, mine, diamond, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse