Pakistan Says Modi's Nuclear Threat Disregards Strategic Stability in South Asia

During an election rally, Prime Minister Modi remarked that India’s nuclear arsenal was not just meant for Diwali fireworks. Diwali is an Indian festival of lights which is also marked by the bursting of firecrackers.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan has termed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark "unfortunate" and "regrettable" in which he had warned that if Pakistan insists they have a nuclear button, then India has not saved its own nuclear arsenal for Diwali (festival of lights) — giving a strong indication that its nuclear weapons were not meant for mere festivity fireworks.

READ MORE: India Called 'Nuke-Armed' Pak’s Bluff With Balakot Air Strikes – Modi

"Pakistan considers these remarks as highly unfortunate and irresponsible. Such rhetoric for short-term political and electoral gains, with complete disregard to its effects on strategic stability in South Asia is regrettable and against norms of responsible nuclear behaviour", the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

© AFP 2019 / SAM PANTHAKY Modi Warns Pakistan Against ‘Threats’: India Has ‘Mother of Nuclear Bombs’

Narendra Modi earlier on Sunday, during an election campaign, sensationally referred to the night of 27 February and the missile related threat from India as "Qatal ki Raat" (the night of murder).

"It clearly contradicts the position of Indian officials, who had tried to give an impression that there were no such plans from India and instead had blamed Pakistan for 'whipping up war hysteria'", the ministry added.

Pakistan once again called for dialogue and said such nuclear brinkmanship needs to be discouraged.

READ MORE: Indian Minister Accuses Pakistan of Misleading Foreign Media, Diplomats — Report

"It is in the interest of the region that both countries resume dialogue and discuss confidence building and restraint measures for the long-term strategic stability in South Asia", the ministry stated.

India and Pakistan clashed on 27 February after the Indian Air Force conducted an aerial strike against terror infrastructure in Balakot inside Pakistan in retaliation of the Pulwama terror attack of 14 February, in which more than 40 Indian soldiers were killed. During the clash on 27 February, India claims to have shot down one F-16 fighter jet with a MiG-21 Bison, before the latter was shot down by defences inside Pakistani territory.