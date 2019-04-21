Register
21 April 2019
    Sri Lankan military officials stand guard in front of the St. Anthony's Shrine in Colombo after explosion.

    Sri Lanka's Police Chief Warned About Deadly Attacks 10 Days Before – Reports

    © REUTERS / Dinuka Liyanawatte
    Asia & Pacific
    Topic:
    Multiple Deadly Explosions Hit Sri Lanka on Catholic Easter (3)
    Multiple blasts hit several Catholic churches and hotels in the island nation on Easter Day, reportedly taking the lives of 185 people and wounding some 500 more. The police source told AP that authorities suspect that at least two of the blasts were carried out by suicide bombers.

    Sri Lankan Police Chief Pujuth Jayasundara alerted top officers on 11 April that radical Islamists were planning to hit prominent churches, AFP reports, citing the corresponding warning.

    "A foreign intelligence agency has reported that the NTJ (National Thowheeth Jama'ath) is planning to carry out suicide attacks targeting prominent churches as well as the Indian high commission in Colombo", it reportedly read.

    The NTJ is a radical Muslim group in Sri Lanka that came into the spotlight after it was linked to vandalism of Buddhist monuments in the country, where Buddhism is the predominant religion.

    READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES: Blasts at Sri Lanka Churches & Hotels Kill 185, Wound 500 (PHOTOS)

    On Easter Sunday, eight blasts ripped through the country’s capital Colombo and nearby towns, hitting several hotels and churches during mass. The latest reports say that the blasts killed at least 185 people and injured 500 more.  Some 35 victims are foreigners, including British, Dutch, and American citizens. The source in the police told AP that authorities suspect at least two of the blasts were caused by suicide bombers. 

    Topic:
    Multiple Deadly Explosions Hit Sri Lanka on Catholic Easter (3)

