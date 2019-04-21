Sri Lanka's Police Chief Warned About Deadly Attacks 10 Days Before – Reports

Multiple blasts hit several Catholic churches and hotels in the island nation on Easter Day, reportedly taking the lives of 185 people and wounding some 500 more. The police source told AP that authorities suspect that at least two of the blasts were carried out by suicide bombers.

Sri Lankan Police Chief Pujuth Jayasundara alerted top officers on 11 April that radical Islamists were planning to hit prominent churches, AFP reports, citing the corresponding warning.

"A foreign intelligence agency has reported that the NTJ (National Thowheeth Jama'ath) is planning to carry out suicide attacks targeting prominent churches as well as the Indian high commission in Colombo", it reportedly read.

The NTJ is a radical Muslim group in Sri Lanka that came into the spotlight after it was linked to vandalism of Buddhist monuments in the country, where Buddhism is the predominant religion.

