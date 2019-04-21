Two Churches Hit by Explosions During Easter Mass in Sri Lanka (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

At the moment there is no official information about the number of people killed or wounded by the explosions. No organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to Sri Lankan media, multiple blasts in the city of Colombo and other parts of the country have killed or wounded numerous worshippers. There are also reports about explosions in at least two hotels.

AFP reported, citing a hospital official that at least 80 people had been injured by the attacks.

"Eighty people have already been admitted, and more are still coming in", AFP's source stated.

According to reports, St. Anthony's Shrine in the Kochchikade district of Colombo and St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo have been hit by the blasts.

The tweet says it shows the results of the blast at St. Anthony's Shrine in Kochchikade.