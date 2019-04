Three Catholic churches were rocked by explosions in Sri Lanka on Sunday during Easter mass, as well as three large hotels. The authorities have announced an emergency meeting to address the explosions.

The death toll in multiple blasts that rocked several Sri Lankan churches and hotels on Sunday rose to 160 people, leaving more than 360 injured, local media reported.

The South Asian nation was hit by six explosions on Sunday involving three churches and three hotels in the country's capital of Colombo and other cities.

Previously, media reports stated that 52 people had perished in the series of blasts.

