Marrying Nick Was Unexpected, Priyanka Chopra Says

“Quantico” actress Priyanka Chopra admits that she just looked at the surface when she got involved with Nick saying, “I judged a book by its cover”. Being older than hubby by about 11 years, she addresses Nick as Old Man Jonas. “That is my name for him ‘OMJ,’” she says.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The global star Priyanka Chopra, who successfully made a switch from Bollywood to Hollywood, admitted that she did not think that she would end up marrying her hubby, American singer and songwriter Nick Jonas. She bared her heart out with this admission while speaking to Tina Brown at the 10th Annual Women in the World Summit on Thursday.

The avid and articulate personality that Priyanka is, she did not desist from confessing that her relationship with Nick Jonas began with a bit of tentativeness.

"I've known him for two years. I didn't think that this is what it would have turned out to be", she confided. Then candidly she admitted that she was too prejudiced by what she saw at the surface and had not yet explored the deep side of Nick. "Maybe that is my fault, I judged a book by its cover", she said.

Priyanka had a rendezvous with enlightenment when she discovered that Nick as hubby material surprised her in more ways than one.

"When I actually started dating Nick, he surprised me so much. I call him ‘Old Man Jonas.' That is my name for him 'OMJ'", she confided. "He's such an old soul, extremely smart, so good for me because he grounds me so much. I'm a wild child, I do whatever I want whenever I want and he always supports me", the starry-eyed newly-married diva said.