Jonas Sister-in-Law Priyanka Chopra Offers Fan’s Bra to Performing Hubby (VIDEO)

During a Jonas Brothers concert starring her husband, 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra grabbed a bra which was thrown at her spouse by a fan and handed it over to him after waving it around, winning the hearts of her fans.

Sputnik (New Delhi): Bollywood-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra surprised concertgoers when she intercepted a bra thrown by a fan at her husband. The Desi Girl, as she is known in Bollywood, didn't skip a beat, waving it around her head before handing it over to her hubby, singer Nick Jonas.

Her worldwide fan base was amused by her response to the potentially awkward situation, and went gaga telling how cool her response was;

The Jonas Brothers recently reunited after a five-year break. Their comeback single Sucker took the number one spot on several music charts; it also featured Priyanka Chopra.