Jonas Sister-in-Law Priyanka Chopra Offers Fan’s Bra to Performing Hubby (VIDEO)

Sputnik (New Delhi): Bollywood-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra surprised concertgoers when she intercepted a bra thrown by a fan at her husband. The Desi Girl, as she is known in Bollywood, didn't skip a beat, waving it around her head before handing it over to her hubby, singer Nick Jonas.
Her worldwide fan base was amused by her response to the potentially awkward situation
The Jonas Brothers recently reunited after a five-year break. Their comeback single Sucker took the number one spot on several music charts; it also featured Priyanka Chopra.
