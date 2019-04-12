Register
14:50 GMT +312 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    People queue to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 15, 2017

    Three Deaths Reported During Polls in India on First Day of Elections

    © REUTERS / Cathal McNaughton
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    One election officer died on duty due to a cardiac arrest. The two violence-related deaths took place in the state of Andhra Pradesh, where local state elections were also held along with the national elections.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The first phase of the seven-phased polling in the mammoth Indian national elections was marred by three deaths on Thursday, two of them on account of poll-related skirmishes, whereas one official died due to a fatal heart attack while on election duty.

    READ MORE: WATCH: World's Smallest Woman Casts Her Vote in Indian Election

    Speaking to Sputnik, the Election Commission of India's spokesperson said, "One of our polling officials named Tenak Socia died due to cardiac arrest while performing election duty in Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh state".

    The other two deaths were reported from the south-eastern coastal state of Andhra Pradesh, where polling was being held for national as well as state elections simultaneously.

    A woman casts her vote as others wait for their turn at a polling station during the first phase of general election in Majuli, a large river island in the Brahmaputra river, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, India April 11, 2019
    © REUTERS / Adnan Abidi
    Curtain Rises on Dance of Democracy in India: 1st Phase Polling Begins
    Party workers from the state's Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's Telegu Desam Party (TDP) clashed with their rivals from YSR Congress (YSRC) at Anantapur. Both parties lost a worker each.

    YSRC alleged that the people from the state's governing party (TDP) had tried to rig the votes at a booth where polling was going on. It claimed that one of their deceased, Pulla Reddy, was attacked with sickles by rival party workers and murdered. It further alleged that one more worker belonging to their party was injured.

    READ MORE: Release of Controversial Biopic on Indian PM Put On Hold Till After Elections

    Countering the opposition's allegations, the state's Chief Minister Naidu, while condemning the killings, including that of his party worker Sidda Bhaskar Reddy, said that it was the YSRC that first resorted to violent means to win the election.

    Looking to the developing situation, additional police forces were rushed to the polling station and the situation was brought under control.

    Related:

    Some 7 Explosions Hit Central India's Chhattisgarh Ahead of Elections - Reports
    Air Strike in Pakistan Not Related to India's General Elections - Def Minister
    India Wakes up to Fest of Hues with Holi Celebrations Just before Elections
    India Elections Update: Granular Look at First Phase of Polling
    Tags:
    deaths, violence, elections, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Secret: Explore Mysteries of Soviet Vault That Hosted Classified Data
    Top Secret: Explore Mysteries of Soviet Vault That Hosted Classified Data
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse