15:14 GMT +310 April 2019
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in Junagadh, Gujarat, India, April 10, 2019

    Release of Controversial Biopic on Indian PM Put On Hold Till After Elections

    © REUTERS / Amit Dave
    Asia & Pacific
    The see-saw turn of events concerning Modi’s biopic has had all electoral stakeholders on edge. Slated to be released just days before the first phase of polling, the release date has abruptly been postponed.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday ordered a halt to the release of a biopic on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Mod, ruling that any biopic material in the form of biography or hagiography (a biography that treats its subject with undue reverence) that has the potential to disturb the level playing field during elections ought not to be displayed when the model code of conduct (MCC) for elections are in effect.

    READ MORE: Facebook Sets Up War Room to Monitor Fake News Ahead of Indian Elections

    The order was signed by the three election commissioners, namely Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa.

    ​"Any biopic material in the nature of biography/hagiography sub serving the purposes of any political entity or any individual entity connected to it, which is intended to, or which has potential to disturb the level playing field during the elections, should not be displayed in electronic media including cinematograph during the operation of model code of conduct," the order read.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally for his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Delhi state election in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2015
    © AP Photo / Saurabh Das
    Modi's Ruling BJP Slated for Re-Election Success - Opinion Polls
     The Model Code of Conduct for political parties and politicians is currently in force, and polling for national elections will be done in seven phases beginning Thursday. The results will be declared on 23 May.

    READ MORE: Booze-Ban Induced Unemployment May Cost BJP Dearly in Elections — Analyst

    The Modi biopic was set to be released on 5 April. The release date was first postponed to 12 April, and then ‘until further notice') as the film was yet to get certified by the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC).

    The ECI ruling doesn't mean that the biopic has been banned for good. The film will still be released after the election and once the CBFC grants it the requisite certification.

     

     

     

