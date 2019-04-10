Release of Controversial Biopic on Indian PM Put On Hold Till After Elections

The see-saw turn of events concerning Modi’s biopic has had all electoral stakeholders on edge. Slated to be released just days before the first phase of polling, the release date has abruptly been postponed.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday ordered a halt to the release of a biopic on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Mod, ruling that any biopic material in the form of biography or hagiography (a biography that treats its subject with undue reverence) that has the potential to disturb the level playing field during elections ought not to be displayed when the model code of conduct (MCC) for elections are in effect.

The order was signed by the three election commissioners, namely Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa.

Election Commission on complaints against movies NTR Laxmi, PM Narendra Modi & Udyama Simham: "These have potential to affect level playing field which is in consonance with Model Code of Conduct" & "shouldn't be displayed in electronic media including cinematograph during MCC" pic.twitter.com/3jRiVDyeE2 — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2019

​"Any biopic material in the nature of biography/hagiography sub serving the purposes of any political entity or any individual entity connected to it, which is intended to, or which has potential to disturb the level playing field during the elections, should not be displayed in electronic media including cinematograph during the operation of model code of conduct," the order read.

BREAKING: No ‘PM Narendra Modi’ biopic till after elections, rules @ECISVEEP. Final two pages of the order here: pic.twitter.com/QGbLXXRx9Y — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) April 10, 2019

The Model Code of Conduct for political parties and politicians is currently in force, and polling for national elections will be done in seven phases beginning Thursday. The results will be declared on 23 May.

The Modi biopic was set to be released on 5 April. The release date was first postponed to 12 April, and then ‘until further notice') as the film was yet to get certified by the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC).

The ECI ruling doesn't mean that the biopic has been banned for good. The film will still be released after the election and once the CBFC grants it the requisite certification.