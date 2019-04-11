WATCH: World's Smallest Woman Casts Her Vote in Indian Election

The first phase of the Indian general elections began on 11 April and the last phase is scheduled to be completed by 19 May. With a population of 1.3 billion, India is the largest democracy in the world and has around 900 million citizens who are eligible to vote in the 2019 general election to elect a new government for the next five years.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Jyoti Amge, standing at just 63 cm tall and weighing 5 kilograms, holds the world record for the world's tiniest woman. She was the centre of attention at a polling station in the central Indian city of Nagpur when she arrived to cast her vote.

"I request all people to vote. Please vote first and then go to complete all your other works", media reports quoted Amge as saying, while displaying her marked finger. The left index finger of Indian voters coming to polling stations to vote is marked with indelible ink to avoid fraudulent, multiple voting and malpractice. Jyoti Amge has acted in various television shows and has her own statue in the Celebrity Wax Museum in Lonavala (Pune).