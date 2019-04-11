Kim Says DPRK Must Deliver 'Serious Blow' to Those Imposing Sanctions - Reports

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said his country needs to deliver a "serious blow" to those imposing sanctions through a self-reliant economy, Reuters reported, citing Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"We must deal a serious blow to the hostile forces who are mistakenly determined to bring us down with sanctions by advancing the socialist construction to a high level of self-reliance that fits our circumstances and state, based on our own power, technology and resources", Kim was quoted by KCNA as saying, according to Reuters.

North Korea is reportedly expected to convene a session of its legislature, the Supreme People's Assembly, on Thursday, while US President Donald Trump is expected to hold a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in later on the same day.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula improved last year with Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in having held several meetings.

Kim has also held two meetings with Trump, with the parties having reached an agreement in June, stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote complete denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for US-South Korean military drills' freeze and a potential removal of US sanctions. However, the second Trump-Kim summit held in February ended with no new agreements.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW