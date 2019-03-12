North Korea Refuses to Hold WHO Regional Session Due to Sanctions - Reports

According to the Korean Central News Agency, on March 11, Kim Song, North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations, sent the notification to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Kim Song, in particular, informed the UN chief that the UN Security Council's North Korea sanctions committee had recently imposed a ban on importing electronic equipment to the country, which is necessary for holding the meeting of the WHO Regional Committee.
READ MORE: US State Department Does Not Rule Out New Sanctions on North Korea
"Thus, an unprecedented and abnormal situation in the history of the WHO has arisen, in which North Korea cannot organize this regional meeting", Kim Song said as quoted by the media outlet.
Despite the fact that the situation on the Korean peninsula has significantly improved since a series of high-level talks last year between North Korea and the South as well as the United States, the country is still subject to international sanctions.
