US State Department Does Not Rule Out New Sanctions on North Korea

Earlier, Donald Trump told reporters he would be very disappointed in North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un if reports that he is rebuilding the Sohae long-range rocket launch site turn out to be true.

US State Department said that Washington still believes North Korea's denuclearization is possible, noting however that it has not seen verifiable destruction of DPRK's rocket launch systems.

The department also said that Washington seeks inspectors' access to North Korean Sohae satellite launching station. The department also said it had not reached conclusion on activities at the launching station.

On Tuesday, several US think tanks and South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that satellite pictures showed works were underway to restore the Sohae Satellite Launching Station at Tongchang-ri, which North Korea pledged to dismantle earlier. The reports came days after Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un failed to produce an agreement at their second summit in Hanoi.