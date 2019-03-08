US State Department Does Not Rule Out New Sanctions on North Korea

US State Department said that Washington still believes North Korea's denuclearization is possible, noting however that it has not seen verifiable destruction of DPRK's rocket launch systems.
READ MORE: N Korea Reportedly Keeping Yongbyon Uranium Enrichment Site Operational
On Tuesday, several US think tanks and South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that satellite pictures showed works were underway to restore the Sohae Satellite Launching Station at Tongchang-ri, which North Korea pledged to dismantle earlier. The reports came days after Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un failed to produce an agreement at their second summit in Hanoi.
All comments
Show new comments (0)