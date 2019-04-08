Seoul Expects Moon-Trump Talks on N Korea to Have 'Meaningful' Outcome

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said on Monday that she expected talks between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, set to be held in Washington on Thursday, to have a "meaningful" outcome for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

"As the presidents meet each other for another dialogue momentum, I expect a meaningful result to come out," Kang told reporters, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Moon and Trump will meet on Thursday for the first time after the collapse of the second denuclearization summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which was held in Vietnam in late February. The sides are set to discuss the latest developments in the situation around North Korea, along with US-South Korean bilateral ties, at their meeting.

While the Trump-Kim summit was largely expected to produce a denuclearization agreement, it was fruitless, since Trump walked away from talks after Kim demanded full removal of sanctions without pledging to denuclearize the sites that the United States wanted.

