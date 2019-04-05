Actress Who Played Sonia Gandhi Checked by Facebook for 'Political Content'

Indian actress of German origin Suzanne Bernert was visited by Facebook officials in person for verification – something that was unheard of until now. With national elections around the corner, she has been on the receiving end of cyber-criminal activity. The site that published her interview last week has allegedly been hacked and is now down.

New Delhi (Sputnik): US-based social media company Facebook has reportedly gone to unprecedented lengths, bordering on being termed harassment, to check and verify the Facebook profile of German-born actress Suzanne Bernert, who played the role of Italy-born Indian politician Sonia Gandhi in the Bollywood movie "The Accidental Prime Minister". The actress took to Twitter to vent out her anger.

My Account was checked for Political Content.. as I portrayed Sonia Gandhi in TAPM… Someone actually came to meet and verify my Address and all.. I kept on writing and telling that I am only an Actress.. weird things do happen… Let's hope it gets resolved soon — Suzanne Bernert (@suzannebernert) April 2, 2019

This was done even after her Facebook account was verified as per the social media giant's verification policies.

Suzanne's account was briefly suspended before it was put back online.

It was sorted.. am just saying Facebook is puzzling…. — Suzanne Bernert (@suzannebernert) April 2, 2019

The actress has not just faced flak from Facebook. Her recent interview, published on 28 March in WeAreTheCity.in, is no longer online. According to the Google search engine crawler (verified through site:wearethecity.in search query), the site might have been hacked. A cached page with the interview is here.

Suzanne Bernert was raised in Detmold in Germany. Her mother Monika and father Michael still live in Germany at Lindau. A trained actor and ballet dancer, she moved to India in 2005 and acted in movies and television serials. She is married to Indian actor Akhil Mishra.

The Indian film "The Accidental Prime Minister", based on the life of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, created a lot of ruckus among Indian politicians and parties. The movie was based on the controversial book "The Accidental Prime Minister", written by Singh's former media adviser Sanjaya Baru. The film was said to be a masterstroke of the governing Bharatiya Janata Party against the Congress, India's main opposition party. The film portrayed its leader, Rahul Gandhi, and his family in a negative light.