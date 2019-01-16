Pakistan Clears Screening of Debated Indian Film ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’

Termed by the opposition Congress Party as a propaganda movie made at the behest of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a national election year, the movie is doing well at the box-office.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The film "The Accidental Prime Minister" based on Dr Manmohan Singh's elevation to the post of prime minister of India and his tenure in office can now be seen even in neighbouring Pakistan.

READ MORE: Indian Minister Orders Probe After 3 Officials Filmed Demanding Bribes

The Pakistani censor board has cleared the film to be screened at theatres across the country.



© Sputnik / Evgeniy Bezeka Controversy of Indian Film 'The Accidental Prime Minister' is Not Accidental

The movie has garnered controversy in India because some political sections think that it's a propaganda movie for the ruling party as national elections are just around the corner. In one trailer for the movie, the BJP had alleged the movie to be an engrossing saga of how a family (alluding to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi) had been a roadblock to the country's prime minister for 10 long years.

The film was released on 11 January 2019 in India and is slated to be released in Pakistan on 18 January.

READ MORE: Bollywood Hottie Priyanka Describes Her Hollywood Hubby Nick Jonas in 3 Words

There are people who do not want the movie to be screened in Pakistan.

— Indian Express Entertainment (@ieEntertainment) January 15, 2019

— Indian Express Entertainment (@ieEntertainment) January 15, 2019

On the same day when the movie was released in India, another movie named "Uri: The Surgical Strike" was released. This movie is a fictionalised account of the Indian response to the 2016 Uri attack, an attack allegedly masterminded by cross-border actors. There are people who want this movie also to be cleared by Pakistan's censor board as the movie puts Pakistan on the docks for the Uri episode.