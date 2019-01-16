Pakistan Clears Screening of Debated Indian Film ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The film "The Accidental Prime Minister" based on Dr Manmohan Singh's elevation to the post of prime minister of India and his tenure in office can now be seen even in neighbouring Pakistan.
The Pakistani censor board has cleared the film to be screened at theatres across the country.
The film was released on 11 January 2019 in India and is slated to be released in Pakistan on 18 January.
There are people who do not want the movie to be screened in Pakistan.
On the same day when the movie was released in India, another movie named "Uri: The Surgical Strike" was released. This movie is a fictionalised account of the Indian response to the 2016 Uri attack, an attack allegedly masterminded by cross-border actors. There are people who want this movie also to be cleared by Pakistan's censor board as the movie puts Pakistan on the docks for the Uri episode.
