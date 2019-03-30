Taliban Attacks Motorcade of Afghan Vice President, Kills Bodyguard – Reports

Dostum was not hurt, according to his close aide, Kanishka Turkistani, who spoke to TOLOnews. Sources told the news channel two other bodyguards were injured.

The senior Afghan official was travelling from the northwestern province of Balkh to Jowzjan bordering Turkmenistan. His motorcade was attacked several times before.

جنرال دوستم از یک کمین طالبان جان سالم بدر بردhttps://t.co/n8c1RhNDZW pic.twitter.com/hnssnD7kIn — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) March 30, 2019

During his appearance in Balkh, he reportedly vowed to "eliminate" the Taliban* movement within half a year if given a chance.

The day before the Taliban militants have reportedly captured the Arghanj Khwa district of the Badakhshan province in northwestern Afghanistan. As a result of the clashes between the militants and Afghan servicemen, at least 14 were killed, and over 10 others were injured. Taliban also seized a number of weapons and equipment after the retreat of the Afghan forces.

Recently the United States and Taliban officials have met in Doha and agreed to a preliminary framework that calls for the United States to withdraw troops in exchange for counterterrorism assurances from the insurgents. Reacting to the talks, Afghan president's national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib lashed at Washington, accusing them of "delegitimising the Afghan government", while granting legitimacy to the Taliban and holding negotiations with them on issues officially regulated by Kabul.

