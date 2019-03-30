Taliban Captures District in Northwestern Afghanistan – Reports

At least 14 Afghan servicemen and militiamen were killed, and over 10 others were injured in the clashes with Taliban, provincial council member Jawid Majidi said as quoted by the Ariana News broadcaster.
Taliban also seized a number of weapons and equipment after the retreat of the Afghan forces.
Meanwhile, negotiations between US and Taliban officials that took place in late February in Doha have reportedly resulted in the agreement to prepare a framework that requires the United States to withdraw troops in exchange for counterterrorism pledges from the movement representatives.
Fierce clashes between the Afghan government forces and Taliban insurgents are not uncommon in the country, which has been torn by conflicts since the late 1970s, including with the involvement of foreign forces.
*Taliban movement is banned in Russia
