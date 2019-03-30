Taliban Captures District in Northwestern Afghanistan – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Taliban* militants captured late on 29 March the Arghanj Khwa district of the Badakhshan province in northwestern Afghanistan, the Ariana News broadcaster reported citing an official.

At least 14 Afghan servicemen and militiamen were killed, and over 10 others were injured in the clashes with Taliban, provincial council member Jawid Majidi said as quoted by the Ariana News broadcaster.

Taliban also seized a number of weapons and equipment after the retreat of the Afghan forces.

The report comes after some 10 Afghan security force servicemen were reportedly killed and up to 13 others were wounded in Taliban attacks in the country's southern Helmand province.

Meanwhile, negotiations between US and Taliban officials that took place in late February in Doha have reportedly resulted in the agreement to prepare a framework that requires the United States to withdraw troops in exchange for counterterrorism pledges from the movement representatives.

Fierce clashes between the Afghan government forces and Taliban insurgents are not uncommon in the country, which has been torn by conflicts since the late 1970s, including with the involvement of foreign forces.

