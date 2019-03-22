Indian Army Reportedly Foils Pakistan’s Attempt to Send Drone to Border Area

Earlier, Pakistan's military claimed that an Indian spy drone had been shot down along the Line of Control which separates the Indian and Pakistani sections of the disputed Kashmir regions.

The incident took place at around 6:30 a.m. local time on Friday. Indian troops successfully repelled the drone, which returned to Pakistani airspace, an official told Sputnik.

China Vows to Support Pakistan Amid Simmering Tension on Indian Subcontinent

The Indian Army and Indian Air Force and the paramilitaries have remained at high alert after Indian intelligence warned about a possible deployment of armed drones along the Indian border earlier this week.

The report said that armed surveillance drones have been deployed to dozens of locations including Uri, Poonch, Rajouri and Sunderbani.

Over the last weeks, six Pakistani drones have entered the area. Earlier, the Indian Army shot down two Pakistani UAVs in the Sri Ganganagar area after they reportedly violated Indian airspace.

On 4 March, a Pakistani drone which tried to infiltrate in the Bikaner sector of Rajasthan was shot down by an air-to-air missile fired from an Indian Su-30 fighter jet.

On 27 February, the Indian Army shot down a Pakistani drone along the India-Pakistan border in Kutch in the state of Gujarat, which shares a border with Pakistan.