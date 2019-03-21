Indian Soldier Killed by Fire From Pakistani-Controlled Kashmir - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An Indian soldier was killed in the northern Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday as a result of fire and shelling coming from the Pakistani-controlled part of the disputed Kashmir region, the IANS news agency reported, citing sources in the Indian Defence Ministry.

The sources said that the Indian military did nothing to provoke the Pakistani soldiers to use firearms and shell the Indian personnel with mortars, the IANS news agency reported.

According to a spokesperson for the Indian Defence Ministry, Pakistan had violated the ceasefire regime on the so-called Line of Control, separating the Indian and Pakistani-controlled parts of Kashmir, and lethally wounded a soldier, prompting the Indian military to respond, the agency reported.

The situation in Kashmir has been particularly tense since late February, when India carried out an airstrike against what it claimed to be a camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed militant group in the Pakistani-controlled part of the region, in retaliation for the deadly terrorist attack on Indian paramilitary troops on 14 February.