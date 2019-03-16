New Zealand PM Vows to Change Gun Legislation After Christchurch Mosque Massacre

"I'm advised that there were five guns used by the primary perpetrator… The offender was in possession of a gun license. I'm advised that this was acquired in November of 2017[…] I can tell you one thing right now — our gun laws will change", Ardern said on Saturday.
The prime minister recalled that there were attempts to change the gun laws in New Zealand back in 2005, 2012 and in 2017.
"Now is the time for change", Ardern argued. Three individuals had been arrested by the law enforcement in the wake of the attacks, the prime minister continued, adding that one of them, an Australian national, would appear in court later on Saturday, charged with murder.
A gunman attacked the mosques on Friday, killing 50 people and leaving dozens badly injured.
The police initially said that four people had been detained in the wake of the attacks. The fourth person, arrested by law enforcement, was a member of the public member in possession of a firearm, who wanted to assist the police, according to Ardern.
The video of Ardern's press conference in Wellington was published online by local broadcaster.
On Friday, Ardern characterized the incident as a terrorist act. Media reports have suggested that the attacker had had extremist and nationalist views. Moreover, footage related to the massacre, which showed the supposed perpetrator livestreaming his attack, has been circulating online.
