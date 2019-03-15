WATCH Moment Police Officers Arrest Suspect Behind Christchurch Mosque Shooting

An eyewitness has captured the moment armed police officers, with weapons ready, arrested a suspect following the massacres at two Christchurch mosques in New Zealand.

The footage shows the two armed officers approaching a motionless car on Brougham St. in Christchurch. One of the police officers drags a person out of the car as the second policeman keeps his gun drawn.

As a result of the deadly attack, a total of 49 people were killed and 39 were injured in the largest city in New Zealand's South Island, as the nation's Police Commissioner Mike Bush said earlier on Friday. The death toll from the even is comparable to the total number of people murdered in the country of less than 5 million in 2017.