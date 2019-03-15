Register
12:32 GMT +315 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A still image taken from video circulated on social media, apparently taken by a gunman and posted online live as the attack unfolded, shows him driving in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 15, 2019

    Facebook, Twitter Block Accounts of Suspected Mosque Shooter 'Brenton Tarrant'

    © REUTERS / Handout
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The gunman described his actions as a "terrorist act" and his social media accounts were blocked after he published an extremist manifesto and live-streamed the shooting on Facebook.

    Social media platforms Twitter, Instagram and Facebook have suspended the accounts of the man suspected of being behind the recent shooting rampage at mosques in New Zealand.

    A still image taken from video circulated on social media, apparently taken by a gunman and posted online live as the attack unfolded, shows him entering a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 15, 2019
    © REUTERS / Handout
    What is Known So Far About the Shooter Who Attacked Two New Zealand Mosques

    The man live-streamed himself gunning down dozens of worshippers at the Al Noor Mosque in the centre of Christchurch on Friday. He killed 41 people at that mosque, 7 at another one, and a 49th victim died in hospital.

    New Zealand police were aware of the footage doing the rounds on social media and asked users not to circulate it. "It shouldn't be in the public domain and we are doing everything we can to remove it," police chief Mike Bush told reporters.

    Mia Garlick, a spokeswoman for Facebook New Zealand, said the company pulled videos of the Christchurch shootings following a police request.

    "New Zealand Police alerted us to a video on Facebook shortly after the livestream commenced and we quickly removed both the shooter's Facebook and Instagram accounts and the video," she said.

    The shooter was identified as a 28-year-old Australian; in the video, he called himself Brenton Tarrant. He published his manifesto before the attack, wherein he described himself as a "fascist" and said he was disappointed by immigrants, who have higher fertility rates and "replace" Europeans.

    READ MORE: New Zealand Police Urge Mosques to Shut Doors Amid Christchurch's Shooting

    Police have arrested four suspects in connection with the attacks; one man was indicted on murder charges and will appear in court tomorrow; one person was deemed innocent while two others are still being investigated.

    Related:

    PewDiePie 'Sickened' by NZ Shooter Uttering His Name Ahead of Mosque Rampage
    New Zealand Mosque Gunman 'Brenton Tarrant' Livestreamed Entire Shooting
    New Zealand Police Arrest Suspect After Mass Mosque Shooting in Christchurch
    Blasts Heard Near Train Station, Mall in Auckland, New Zealand - Reports
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Модель готовится к выходу на подиум на Неделе моды в Пакистане, Карачи
    Captivating Beauty: Highlights of the Pakistan Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse