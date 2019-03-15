One Charged With Murder in Relation to Christchurch Shootings - Police Chief

Death toll has risen to 49 in Christchurch, after a man armed with an automatic weapon targeted two mosques in the city on Friday. One man is suspected of murder, the involvement of the other three detaines is yet unclear.

A man in his late 20s has been charged with murder in Christchurch attacks and will appear in court Saturday, New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush told reporters on Friday.

The country's police chief described these acts of violence as a "very well-planned event".

Earlier in the day, police arrested four people — three men and one woman — in connection with mass shootings in two mosques in Christchurch, which claimed the lives of at least 49 people. Bush added that one of them had nothing to do with the incident but two others are still under investigation.

The police, he said, are not looking for other suspects.

One of those arrested live-streamed the shooting at one of the mosques on Facebook with a GoPro camera attached to him. He described himself as a 28-year-old Australian and has been identified as Brenton Tarrant. Prior to the shooting, he published an online manifesto, which laid out his fascist ideology.

He said he was disappointed by the plunging fertility rates of European people and the higher fertility rates of immigrants, explaining that the goal of his brutal attack was to incite fear and divide the society.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern condemned the shooting, calling it an "extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence". "This is one of New Zealand's darkest days," she said.