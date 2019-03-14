Indian Businessman 'Greedy' of More Grafts per Sitting Dies Post Hair Transplant

Speaking to Sputnik, the deputy commissioner of police said that the cause of death has not been confirmed and they are still waiting for the autopsy report. He added that the doctor who administered the procedure has deposed before the police but not been apprehended as yet.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — 43-year-old businessman Shravan Chaudhary from Mumbai, the financial capital of India, died on Saturday within some 50 hours of undergoing a hair transplant procedure. The doctor, Dr. Halvai, who administered the cosmetic surgical procedure, is a qualified doctor and deposed before the police on Tuesday. He hinted that the precipitating factor in the death of the man could have been that he wanted more than the normal number of grafts to be done in a single sitting.

Chaudhary underwent hair transplant procedure on Thursday at Dr. Halwai's medical facility in Mumbai. Some long hours into the procedure, he complained of pain in his neck and was given painkillers. Subsequently, he began having problems breathing and had to be shifted to a larger hospital. He died on Saturday in that hospital.

While speaking to Sputnik the deputy commissioner of police in Mumbai, Navinchandra Reddy, said that Dr. Halwai was summoned by the police and his statement has been recorded. He has not been arrested as the case will be registered only after the autopsy report comes in and the cause of death known.

"We can only arrest him if the cause of death is known. The autopsy report is awaited. Once the cause of death is found to be incriminating, a police case will be registered and requisite arrests will be made," Reddy said.