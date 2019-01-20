Pakistan Exported Hair Worth $1.6 Mln Worldwide in Last 5 Years

According to the Pakistan Ministry of Commerce, in the past five years, Pakistan exported human hair worth 1.6 mln USD. Pakistan exports hair to China, the US, the UAE and other countries throughout the world.
Meanwhile, the US and Japan are the biggest markets for premium-quality hair for their entertainment industries. In China, the demand for hair is on the rise, due to growth in the cosmetics industry.
In 2017, worldwide sales of exported human hair totalled $81.2 million.
