Louse of a Spouse: Indian Husband Filed to Divorce Wife for Refusing to Bathe

The wife, on the other hand, approached the National Commission for Women (NCW) alleging domestic abuse. The NCW forged a temporary compromise between the husband and the wife.

New Delhi (Sputnik): A man filed for divorce at a court in Patna in the Indian state of Bihar, saying that he is fed up with his wife for not bathing regularly, reports Hindi newspaper Dainik Bhaskar

"She does not have bath, nor does she wash her hair," the husband contended. "Her body gives off foul odours and hence I cannot stay with her. I want a divorce," he said.

READ MORE: Passengers Aboard Indonesian Plane 'Revolt' Against Two Tons of Stinky Durian

The wife, in turn, approached India's National Commission for Women (NCW), alleging that her husband had abused her. The state-run watchdog sent a notice to the husband and mandated that he appear before the commission on Tuesday.

The husband informed the NCW that he'd married his wife about a year ago and has since become frustrated with the ‘filthy' way she lives, which has led to frequent arguments.

He explained that his wife's refusal to bathe regularly had even led to her contracting head lice. He'd tried bringing her some shampoo, but she used it to wash bed sheets.

READ MORE: I Smell Trouble: Indian Man Arrested For 'Smelly Socks'

The NCW was able to get the couple to reconcile and they are now living together; the watchdog will meet with them again in April. Additionally, the commission has ordered the husband to have his spouse treated for any malady, mental or physical. It said that if things still do not work out, then further steps will be taken.