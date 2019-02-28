Register
28 February 2019
    A man looks at a television screen displaying the pictures of the Indian pilots, said to be captured by Pakistan after shooting down two Indian planes, in Karachi, Pakistan February 27, 2019

    Pakistan to Decide Whether to Give Captured Indian Pilot Status of War Prisoner

    © REUTERS / Akhtar Soomro
    Asia & Pacific
    Topic:
    Conflict Between India, Pakistan Escalates Over Exchange of Airstrikes in Kashmir (36)
    0 11

    India on Wednesday had called upon Pakistan to immediately release and return the Indian MiG-21 fighter jet pilot who was arrested by the Pakistan Army after being shot down by Pakistan's air defence. The pilot landed in the Pakistan-administered part of Kashmir after his plane was hit and he ejected.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal, on Thursday, said that the decision regarding the fate of Indian pilot held captive by the Pakistan army will be decided in a couple of days. 

    READ MORE: Alleged Video of ‘Well-Treated’ Indian Pilot in Pakistan's Custody Goes Viral

    "India has raised the matter of the pilot with us. We'll decide in a couple of days what convention will apply to him and whether to give him Prisoner of War status or not," Dr. Faisal was quoted as saying by the media.

    Pakistan's foreign ministry has also confirmed that it received the Indian dossier handed over to the Acting High Commissioner by India's Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday.

    "It will be examined and if actionable evidence is found, we are ready to take action," Dr. Faisal added. 

    On Wednesday, India handed over the dossier to the acting high commissioner of Pakistan Syed Haider Shah, who was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs wherein it provided the details of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's role in the Pulwama attack that killed at least 40 Indian soldiers on 14 February.

    READ MORE: Pakistan Suspends India-Pak Samjhauta Express Rail Link — Reports

    The evidence included audio and video recordings of JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar praising the Pulwama attack, a source told Sputnik. 

    U.S. President Donald Trump is seen during a news conference after Trump's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the JW Marriott Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam February 28, 2019
    © REUTERS / Jorge Silva
    Trump Says US Was Involved in Mediating Indian-Pakistani Conflict
    On Wednesday, the Indian Foreign Ministry said a Pakistani jet was shot down in the aerial incident over the disputed Kashmir region, adding that India also lost one Mig-21 aircraft. The Pakistani army said it had downed two Indian jets that crossed the so-called Line of Control (LoC) separating the Indian-and Pakistani-controlled parts of Jammu and Kashmir and arrested two pilots. The injured one was sent to a hospital and receiving necessary medical help, while the other pilot is in custody, according to the Pakistani military.

    On Tuesday, the Indian Air Force carried out an airstrike against a camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad group, considered terrorist by India, which was located across the LoC. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry has slammed the airstrike as a violation of its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

    This incident followed the February 14 attack, in which a car carrying over 100 pounds of explosives was detonated on a highway next to a security convoy in the Pulwama district of the Jammu and Kashmir state, killing 45 Indian paramilitary officers. This was the biggest terrorist attack in India since 2008, when over 150 people were killed in Mumbai. India has named Maulana Masood Azhar, the leader of the Jaish-e-Mohammed residing in Pakistan, as the person responsible for ordering the attack.

    Topic:
    Conflict Between India, Pakistan Escalates Over Exchange of Airstrikes in Kashmir (36)

