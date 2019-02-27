Alleged Video of ‘Well-Treated’ Indian Pilot in Pakistan's Custody Goes Viral

Indian Pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured after his MIG-21 aircraft was shot down by Pakistan air defences on Wednesday morning, forcing him to eject and land in the Pakistani-controlled part of Kashmir.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A video on social media, supposedly showing the captured Indian fighter pilot, is going viral. In the video, the Indian pilot is seen describing his good experience in the custody of Pakistani authorities, who are interrogating him. He is also seen urging Indian forces to reciprocate this when dealing Pakistani troops.

The pilot is heard saying, "I wish to put this on record and I will not change my statement if I go to my country that officers of the Pakistani army have looked after me very well and they are thorough gentlemen…I am very impressed by the Pakistani Army."

— Ammara Ahmad (@ammarawrites) February 27, 2019

According to the video tweet, the pilot seemed to be in "good spirits" and was enjoying his tea.