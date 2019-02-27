India Submits Data on Terrorists They Targeted in Kashmir to Pakistan – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – India has submitted information about the complicity of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist group in the recent terror attack in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan, Times of India reported on Wednesday.

According to the Times of India newspaper, the dossier with details about the group’s camps in Pakistan was handed over to Pakistan’s acting High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah.

The Pakistani official was also told that New Delhi was waiting for immediate and verifiable actions against terrorism that purportedly spreads out from Pakistani territory.

The deadly attack took place in the Pulwama district of the Jammu and Kashmir state on February 14, killing 45 Indian officers. This was the biggest terrorist attack in India since 2008, when over 150 people were killed in Mumbai. India has named Maulana Masood Azhar, the leader of the Jaish-e-Mohammed residing in Pakistan, as the person responsible for ordering the attack.

© REUTERS / Toru Hanai Bad Karma: Global Markets Struck by Spike in India-Pakistan Tensions

READ MORE: #SayNoToWar Trending on Twitter in India and Pakistan

After the attack, India blamed Pakistan for harbouring and protecting terrorists, accusing the country of having a "direct hand" in the incident. As a punitive measure, India withdrew Pakistan's most-favoured nation status and raised customs duties on goods imported from Pakistan to 200 percent.

Pakistan has rejected the allegations of its involvement in the attack and said that this was New Delhi's strategy to divert international attention from human rights violations taking place in the Kashmir region.

READ MORE: India Summons Pakistan Envoy Over Recent Escalation, Targeting of Military Posts

The escalation of tensions has already resulted in Indian airstrikes on the Pakistani-controlled part of the Kashmir region as well as air fights between the two countries.

READ MORE: Pakistan-India Conflict Unlikely to Escalate Into Full-Scale War — Analysts