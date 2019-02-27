India Summons Pakistan Envoy Over Recent Escalation, Targeting of Military Posts

India's Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday summoned Pakistan's acting high commissioner and condemned the violation of the Indian air space by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), which targeted Indian military posts. He also hit out at the "vulgar" display of an injured Indian Air Force pilot which Pakistan claims was caught in action.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan Syed Haider Shah was summoned on Wednesday afternoon to lodge a strong protest at the "unprovoked act of aggression" by Pakistan against India earlier in the day, including by "violation of the Indian air space" by the Pakistan Air Force and the targeting of Indian military posts, an Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson informed via a statement.

"It was clearly conveyed that India reserves the right to take firm and decisive action to protect its national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity against any act of aggression or cross-border terrorism," the MEA statement read.

The ministry said that instead of fulfilling its international obligations and bilateral commitments to take credible action against terrorist entities and individuals operating from its soil, Pakistan has acted with aggression against India.

India also strongly objected to Pakistan's "vulgar display" of an injured personnel of the Indian Air Force in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention.

"It was made clear that Pakistan would be well advised to ensure that no harm comes to the Indian defence personnel in its custody. India also expects his immediate and safe return," the MEA spokesperson notes.

India also handed over a dossier to the Pakistani acting high commissioner regarding the terror attack in Pulwama in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir which the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit was behind.

"A dossier was handed over to Pakistan side with specific details of JeM's complicity in Pulwama terror attack and the presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan. It was conveyed that India expects Pakistan to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from territories under its control," the MEA added.

On Wednesday, Pakistan Air Force warplanes crossed into Indian territory and one Pakistani fighter plane was allegedly shot down by an Indian Air Force jet in an aerial engagement, according to media reports.

Pakistan also claimed to have shot down two Indian Air Force aircraft, capturing two Indian pilots in the process. India has admitted that one Indian Air Force pilot is missing in the action which happened along the border.

Earlier on Tuesday, India claimed that the IAF killed more than 200 terrorists and their sympathisers in a non-military anti-terror pre-emptive strike on a JeM terrorist camp in Balakot, situated in the Pakistani-controlled part of Kashmir.