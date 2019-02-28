Trump Answering Sputnik's Question Shakes Up Western Journalists

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Sputnik correspondent got a chance to ask US President Donald Trump a question at a Thursday’s press conference, following his summit with North Korea’s leader, which led to a barrage of comments from Western journalists.

The Sputnik correspondent asked whether Trump addressed the issue of possible inspections to North Korea's nuclear sites during his summit with Kim Jong-un.

"Russian propaganda outlet Sputnik just asked Trump a question," Hunter Walker, the White House correspondent at Yahoo News, said on Twitter, linking to a story on alleged "inner workings of Russia’s U.S. news (and propaganda) network."

READ MORE: Trump: US Refused Kim's Demand to Lift N Korea Sanctions (VIDEO)

Russian propaganda outlet Sputnik just asked Trump a question. Here’s some background on their operations in the states. https://t.co/JzcNvi2H19 — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) February 28, 2019

"Trump manages to take a question from Russian propaganda outfit Sputnik. Naturally," President and Chief Correspondent of Feature Story News (FSN) Simon Marks said.

"Trump is now taking a question from Russia's Sputnik news agency," the White House correspondent with Feature Story News, Harry Horton, tweeted.

"Trump seems super annoyed AND he was real rude to the Sputnik lady so omg haha something great is gonna go down," journalist Kate Hess said on Twitter.

The president complained that he could not hear the question, so the Sputnik correspondent had to repeat twice both her question and what agency she is from.

The United States will be able to carry out inspections to North Korea's nuclear sites easily and successfully, US President Donald Trump said in response to Sputnik’s question.