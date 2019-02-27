Sisters Who Inspired Oscar Win from India Don't Have Toilet at Home

These girls were instrumental in bringing about menstruation sanitation to their village, which formed the basis to the award-winning film script but had to put up with lack of toilets in their house.

New Delhi (Sputnik): A case of where ‘hygiene comes in layers', the Oscar-winning cast for the short film ‘Period. End of Sentence', the women who were part of a documentary on Indian rural women making a strong social case for using sanitary napkins do not have toilets in their homes, media report in The Hindu said.

READ MORE: Fans Go Berserk as Priyanka Chopra Costume for Oscars 'Leaked'

The Oscar-conferred documentary sought to break the taboo in rural and semi-urban areas on menstruation. According to the film conceivers, as the title suggested, ‘Period' should only function as and ‘end of sentence' and not the beginning of trouble-time for women folk.

© AP Photo / Evan Agostini/Invision From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party 28

The documentary film is based on real-life stories of 22-year-old Rakhi, Preeti (21), Nishu (19), Arshi (18), Ruksana (18), Sushma (32) and Sneha (22) who had set up a small sanitary napkins manufacturing facility at two sisters Rakhi and Preeti's house. May be surprising to some, but not at all ironical given the prevailing Indian context, the house named after their great-grandfather Mohan does not have a toilet.

Rakhi and Preeti's father 55-year-old Vijender Tanwar says that he could not build a toilet because they were short on money. "The government does give money to build toilets in people's houses, but the local government authorities bungle up the whole thing," he complained.

They use the makeshift toilets located along one of the locality streets.

The Oscar-winning film which was set in a Hapur village outside New Delhi, was directed by Rayka Zehtabchi. It was produced by Melissa Berton and a noted filmmaking company Sikhya Entertainment headed by Guneet Monga.

READ MORE: Suspicions Arise That Oscars 2019 Stage Was ‘Tribute’.. to Trump’s Hair

According Melissa Berton who is a school teacher in Los Angeles, the film project was born because her students along with people in India wanted to make ‘human rights difference'.

Guneet Monga congratulated the cast and the crew for the award.