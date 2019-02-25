Fans Go Berserk as Priyanka Chopra Costume for Oscars 'Leaked'

The celebrity has a wide fan following on social media. The multi-location and multi-ceremony wedding with her hubby, US singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, last December had the Internet breaking all over.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Priyanka Chopra, the Bollywood-turned-Hollywood diva, popularly called PC, never ceases to excite the online universe. This time it was about the apparent "leak" of her outfit ahead of the 91st Academy Awards, wherein the coveted Oscars will be announced.

The "leak" caught up with the fans, as Priyanka's stylist Mimi Cuttrell shared a picture of a "Victoria Secret Underwear and Chopard Diamonds" on her Instagram account, which sent PC fans into a tizzy, online news portal Latestly reported, breaking the story first.

Priyanka Chopra's Husband Nick Posts Video to Rescue Bollywood Diva from Trolls

The celebrity stylist works closely with the Indian actress, and the picture shared by her has been construed by PC fans as being most likely an Oscar dress for Priyanka.

Cuttrel had posted a photo of a sequined black noodle-strap bodice gown with a strapless bra and panties — also in black. Alongside were a pair of emerald earrings and an emerald ring. The photo is being widely shared by online users across the globe.

Priyanka has been in the news on several occasions for her award-night gowns in the past.

At the 2016 Oscars, she wore an off-shoulder Zuhair Murad creation along with $8 million worth of jewels. The "naked" Spring 2016 Couture gown by the Lebanese designer became one of Google's most-searched gowns of 2016 online. In the past, Priyanka has worn outfits from Jenny Packham, a Ralph & Russo gown, and Michael Kors designer clothes for the main Oscars and its after-ceremony parties.