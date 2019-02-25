Register
14:28 GMT +325 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair – Beverly Hills, California, U.S., February 24, 2019 – Priyanka Chopra

    Fans Go Berserk as Priyanka Chopra Costume for Oscars 'Leaked'

    © REUTERS / Danny Moloshok
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 02

    The celebrity has a wide fan following on social media. The multi-location and multi-ceremony wedding with her hubby, US singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, last December had the Internet breaking all over.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Priyanka Chopra, the Bollywood-turned-Hollywood diva, popularly called PC, never ceases to excite the online universe. This time it was about the apparent "leak" of her outfit ahead of the 91st Academy Awards, wherein the coveted Oscars will be announced.

    READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra Commends Rebel Wilson, Kisses Hubby at Hollywood Film Premiere

    The "leak" caught up with the fans, as Priyanka's stylist Mimi Cuttrell shared a picture of a "Victoria Secret Underwear and Chopard Diamonds" on her Instagram account, which sent PC fans into a tizzy, online news portal Latestly reported, breaking the story first.

    Indian Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra (L) and US musician Nick Jonas, who were recently married, pose for a picture during a reception in Mumbai on December 19, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / Sujit Jaiswal
    Priyanka Chopra's Husband Nick Posts Video to Rescue Bollywood Diva from Trolls
    The celebrity stylist works closely with the Indian actress, and the picture shared by her has been construed by PC fans as being most likely an Oscar dress for Priyanka.

    Cuttrel had posted a photo of a sequined black noodle-strap bodice gown with a strapless bra and panties — also in black. Alongside were a pair of emerald earrings and an emerald ring. The photo is being widely shared by online users across the globe.

    Priyanka has been in the news on several occasions for her award-night gowns in the past.

    READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra Trolled for 'Hate is Never the Answer' Tweet on Terror Attack

    At the 2016 Oscars, she wore an off-shoulder Zuhair Murad creation along with $8 million worth of jewels. The "naked" Spring 2016 Couture gown by the Lebanese designer became one of Google's most-searched gowns of 2016 online. In the past, Priyanka has worn outfits from Jenny Packham, a Ralph & Russo gown, and Michael Kors designer clothes for the main Oscars and its after-ceremony parties.

    Related:

    Fans Welcome Film Star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to Simpsons Universe
    Bollywood Hottie Priyanka Describes Her Hollywood Hubby Nick Jonas in 3 Words
    Twitter Outraged Over Article Labelling Priyanka Chopra 'Global Scam Artist'
    Priyanka Chopra Blows Up Twitter With 75-ft Long Wedding Veil (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Oscars, Indians, dress, Oscars, Priyanka Chopra, India, Hollywood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse