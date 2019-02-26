Kim Jong-un's Hanoi Welcome Ceremony Nearly RUINED by Sloppy Attendant (VIDEO)

In the first visit of a North Korean leader to Vietnam in more than 50 years, Kim Jong-un arrived in Vietnam's capital for a two-day nuclear summit with US President Donald Trump.

Seconds after the DPRK chairman stepped off his train and walked down the red carpet to shake hands with a Vietnamese official, a man who was apparently tasked with accompanying Kim flows out of the train in the nick of time to stand right next to him.

North Korea's Chairman Kim Jong-un Special Train Hanoi, Vietnam Arrive at Dongdang Station for "North Korea & the US Summit" pic.twitter.com/ZlX07m0Y7E — 인터뷰TV (@JournalKim2) 26 февраля 2019 г.

The three-day journey by train saw Kim Jong-un trundle all the way down from Pyongyang to Hanoi, where he is expected to meet with Donald Trump on Wednesday and Thursday.

This will be their second summit after the landmark meeting in Singapore last June. Back then, the two leaders agreed to work toward the "complete de-nuclearisation" of the Korean peninsula — however, without a detailed plan or roadmap.