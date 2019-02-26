Pakistani Military Says Indian Jets Violated Line of Control in Kashmir Region

"Indian Air Force violated Line of Control. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircrafts gone back", the spokesperson said on Twitter.
According to Ghafoor, the Indian aircraft released their payload near the northeastern Pakistani town of Balakot, located close to the Line of Control, but no damage or victims have been reported.
Payload of hastily escaping Indian aircrafts fell in open. pic.twitter.com/8drYtNGMsm— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) 26 февраля 2019 г.
"Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage", the spokesperson said.
READ MORE: India Threatens to Block Rivers to Pakistan After Attack in Kashmir — Minister
Meanwhile, Indian Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Twitter that Indian air force jets carried out air strikes on militant camps inside Pakistan's territory on Tuesday.
ये मोदी का हिंदुस्तान है, घर में घुसेगा भी और मारेगा भी,— Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) 26 февраля 2019 г.
Air Force carried out aerial strike early morning today at terror camps across the LoC and Completely destroyed it
एक एक क़तरा ख़ून का हिसाब होगा!ये तो एक शुरुआत है.. ये देश नहीं झुकने दूंगा…#Balakot #Surgicalstrike2 pic.twitter.com/fqYJgWxuqX
The relations between New Delhi and Islamabad have been increasingly tense after the deadly terrorist attack on 14 February, when a car carrying over 100 pounds of explosives detonated on the Jammu-Srinagar highway next to a security convoy, killing 45 Indian paramilitary officers.
Pakistan in turn, rejected the allegations of its involvement in the attack and said that this was New Delhi's strategy to divert international attention from human rights violations taking place in the Kashmir region.
Both India and Pakistan along with China have been contesting Kashmir since 1947. The state is currently divided between the three sides, with Line of Control serving as a de facto border between the Indian and the Pakistani-controlled parts of Kashmir.
READ MORE: Pompeo: Pakistan Must Not Provide Safe Havens for Terrorists After Kashmir Blast
All comments
Show new comments (0)