Register
07:43 GMT +326 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Rafale fighter jet performs during the Aero India air show at Yelahanka air base in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru February 18, 2015

    Pakistani Military Says Indian Jets Violated Line of Control in Kashmir Region

    © REUTERS / Abhishek N. Chinnappa
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Indian aircraft violated on Tuesday the so-called Line of Control separating the Indian- and Pakistani-controlled parts of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region but soon returned back to India after a response from the Pakistani Air Force, Spokesperson for the Pakistani Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor said.

    "Indian Air Force violated Line of Control. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircrafts gone back", the spokesperson said on Twitter.

    According to Ghafoor, the Indian aircraft released their payload near the northeastern Pakistani town of Balakot, located close to the Line of Control, but no damage or victims have been reported.

    "Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage", the spokesperson said.

    READ MORE: India Threatens to Block Rivers to Pakistan After Attack in Kashmir — Minister

    Meanwhile, Indian Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Twitter that Indian air force jets carried out air strikes on militant camps inside Pakistan's territory on Tuesday.

    The relations between New Delhi and Islamabad have been increasingly tense after the deadly terrorist attack on 14 February, when a car carrying over 100 pounds of explosives detonated on the Jammu-Srinagar highway next to a security convoy, killing 45 Indian paramilitary officers.

    Indian soldiers examine the debris after an explosion in Lethpora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district February 14, 2019
    © REUTERS / Younis Khaliq
    India Preparing Dossier to Expose Pakistan’s Role in Terror Attack - Sources
    India blamed Pakistan for harboring and protecting terrorists, accusing the country of having a "direct hand" in the incident.

    Pakistan in turn, rejected the allegations of its involvement in the attack and said that this was New Delhi's strategy to divert international attention from human rights violations taking place in the Kashmir region.

    Both India and Pakistan along with China have been contesting Kashmir since 1947. The state is currently divided between the three sides, with Line of Control serving as a de facto border between the Indian and the Pakistani-controlled parts of Kashmir.

    READ MORE: Pompeo: Pakistan Must Not Provide Safe Havens for Terrorists After Kashmir Blast

    Related:

    India Threatens to Block Rivers to Pakistan After Attack in Kashmir - Minister
    Kashmir Crisis: From Hybrid War to Hot War?
    4 Indian Soldiers, 2 Terrorists Killed in Counter-Terror Operation in Kashmir
    India Slaps Pakistani Goods With 200 Percent Import Duty After Kashmir Attack
    Pompeo: Pakistan Must Not Provide Safe Havens for Terrorists After Kashmir Blast
    Tags:
    Line of Control, disputed territory, violations, aircraft, Pakistani Armed Forces, Jammu and Kashmir, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Missile warhead in silo
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse