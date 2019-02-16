Pompeo: Pakistan Must Not Provide Safe Havens for Terrorists After Kashmir Blast

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called on Pakistan to stop providing safe havens for terrorists after the deadly terror attack in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The U.S. condemns yesterday’s horrific terror attack on Indian security forces. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We stand with #India as it confronts terrorism. Pakistan must not provide safe haven for terrorists to threaten international security", Pompeo wrote on his Twitter page.

The blast in the Pulwama district of India’s Jammu and Kashmir state killed around 45 people on 14 February. The Jaish-e Mohammed group, which has links to the Taliban movement and the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia), claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has accused Pakistan of having a role in the terrorist attack and demanded that it "ceases forthwith all support and financing to terror groups operating from areas under their control".

Jammu and Kashmir is a region that has been disputed by India and Pakistan since 1947 when both countries gained independence from the British Empire. The two countries have gone through three wars over the region, but the conflict has not been resolved. The unstable situation in the region has led to the emergence of extremist groups.