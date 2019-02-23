India Threatens to Block Rivers to Pakistan After Attack in Kashmir - Minister

"Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Sri @narendramodi ji, Our Govt. has decided to stop our share of water which used to flow to Pakistan. We will divert water from Eastern rivers and supply it to our people in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab", Gadkari wrote on Twitter.
The minister recalled that the construction of one of the dams on Ravi river, Shahpur-Kandi, had already begun. All government-approved projects under this plan have the status of national projects, he added.
The construction of dam has started at Shahpur- Kandi on Ravi river. Moreover, UJH project will store our share of water for use in J&K and the balance water will flow from 2nd Ravi-BEAS Link to provide water to other basin states.— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) 21 февраля 2019 г.
READ MORE: India's Modi Vows Revenge for Kashmir Terror Attack Amid Pakistan Denying Role
The group, which used to perpetrate attacks in the Jammu and Kashmir state, is affiliated with Taliban movement and al-Qaeda* terrorist organisation and aims to separate Kashmir from India and to merge it with neighbouring Pakistan.
After the attack, India blamed Pakistan for harbouring and protecting terrorists, accusing the country of having a "direct hand" in the incident. As a punitive measure, India has withdrawn Pakistan's most-favoured nation (MFN) status and raised customs duties on goods imported from Pakistan to 200 percent.
Pakistan has, in turn, rejected the allegations of its involvement in the attack and said that this was New Delhi's strategy to divert international attention from human rights violations taking place in the Kashmir region.
All comments
Show new comments (0)