India Preparing Dossier to Expose Pakistan’s Role in Terror Attack - Sources

Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria and India’s Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla met Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi following the deadly terrorist attack.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India is preparing a dossier to expose Pakistan's role in the recent suicide car bombing in Pulwama, in which more than 40 Indian security personnel were killed, Home Ministry sources told Sputnik.

READ MORE: Pakistani Spy Stoned to Death by Inmates in Indian Jail Following Terror Attack

The dossier, containing proof and evidence of Pakistan's role in propping up terrorist groups in India, will be circulated among different embassies and high commissions hosted by New Delhi, the source added.

As part of their efforts to isolate Pakistan in the world stage, Indian authorities have been engaged in hectic diplomatic parleys over the last few days. On Wednesday, Home Minister Rajnath Singh briefed Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla in Delhi about the emerging scenario.

"The US being our strategic ally and considering the strong counter-terrorism cooperation, the government will share the intelligence inputs and other details to the US government related to Pulwama terror attack to show that how Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed carried out the attack," a Home Ministry source told Sputnik.

The home minister also met with Indian envoy to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria and discussed India-Pakistan ties following the terror attack. Bisaria was withdrawn from Islamabad after the deadly suicide car bombing in Pulwama.

Last weekend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will make all diplomatic efforts to ensure that Pakistan is isolated internationally due to its support and sheltering of terror organisations.

Jammu and Kashmir is a region that has been disputed by India and Pakistan since 1947, when both countries gained independence from the British Empire.

READ MORE: Saudi Crown Prince to Discuss Regional Security With Indian PM — New Delhi

The two countries have gone through three wars over the region, but the territorial dispute remains unresolved. The unstable situation in the region has led to the emergence of extremist groups.