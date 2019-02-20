Pakistani Spy Stoned to Death by Inmates in Indian Jail Following Terror Attack

Three convicts allegedly beat and killed Shakir Ullah, a Pakistani national who was imprisoned in India on charges of espionage.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A Pakistani inmate serving a sentence at the Jaipur Central Jail in Rajasthan was allegedly beaten to death by fellow inmates on Wednesday morning, according to news reports.

Rupinder Singh, a senior Rajasthan police official, confirmed the murder. However, at this point it's unclear if the attack was carried out in apparent retaliation to the recent suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on 14 February, which killed scores of military personnel.

Rajasthan police chief NRK Reddy and other senior officials visited the scene of the jail murder. A police officer told Sputnik on the condition of anonymity that the victim had been serving a sentence at the facility since 2001. Five other Pakistani nationals are currently incarcerated there, the source added.

Preliminary reports suggest a quarrel broke out when the prisoners were watching the news on television. As the fight escalated, the three convicts bashed Shakir Ullah's head with a large stone, NDTV cited Commissioner Laxman Gaur as saying.

Tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad simmered after the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group claimed responsibility for the recent atack on Indian soldiers in Pulwama, with the Indian government imposing a 200 per cent tariff on all Pakistani imports, in addition to other measures.

Another JeM attack, back in September 2016, left at least 19 people dead after terrorists infiltrated an Indian Army base near Uri.

New Delhi has repeatedly accused Islamabad of sponsoring militant groups in Jammu and Kashmir, while Pakistan, in turn, has repeatedly denied having any involvement in the attacks.