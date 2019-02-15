New Delhi Summons Pakistani Envoy Following Attack on Indian Military - Source

A suicide attack on an Indian military convoy on Thursday left dozens dead in Indian-controlled Kashmir. According to police, all 44 people in one of the buses in the convoy were killed in the attack, with another person from another vehicle also being killed in the blast, the IANS news agency reported.

The head of the diplomatic mission of Pakistan in New Delhi, Sohail Mahmood, was summoned on Friday to the Indian Foreign Ministry, sources told Sputnik on Friday.

According to the Hindustan Times, Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told the Pakistani diplomat that Islamabad has to take "immediate and verifiable measures" against Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the terror group which claimed responsibility for the recent deadly attack in the district of Pulwama.

The Pulwama attack is the most serious in Kashmir in recent years. A previous JeM attack occurred in September 2016 near Uri, where terrorists, armed with hand grenades, broke into an Indian Army base and killed at least 19 people.

New Delhi has repeatedly accused Islamabad of sponsoring militant groups in Jammu and Kashmir; however, Pakistan has denied its involvement in the attacks.