New Delhi Summons Pakistani Envoy Following Attack on Indian Military - Source

The head of the diplomatic mission of Pakistan in New Delhi, Sohail Mahmood, was summoned on Friday to the Indian Foreign Ministry, sources told Sputnik on Friday.
According to the Hindustan Times, Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told the Pakistani diplomat that Islamabad has to take "immediate and verifiable measures" against Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the terror group which claimed responsibility for the recent deadly attack in the district of Pulwama.
READ MORE: India Withdraws 'Most Favoured Nation' Status From Pakistan After Terror Attack
New Delhi has repeatedly accused Islamabad of sponsoring militant groups in Jammu and Kashmir; however, Pakistan has denied its involvement in the attacks.
All comments
Show new comments (0)