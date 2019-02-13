WATCH Lioness Cause Chaos on the Streets of Indian Village, Injuring Two

The lioness created panic amongst locals, with observers filming the chaos and posting their footage on social media. Forest officials said that, as the village is located along the periphery of a jungle, lions are a common sight.

A video of a lioness running berserk on the streets of a village in India's Porbandar district has gone viral on social media. The incident took place on Tuesday, according to The Quint media outlet.

READ MORE: Netizens Call Out Indian Minister for Groping Colleague on Stage (VIDEO)

Two people were injured by the lioness but their conditions are not thought to be life threatening.



Forest officials said lion sightings are common in the area due to its close proximity to a jungle, adding that the lioness will return there once night sets in.

"This incident happened in Madhavpur village in Porbandar district. Two people were injured in the incident. One of the injured was warned by the villagers not to get too curious about the lioness," said Ishwar Rabari, deputy conservator of forests at Porbandar.

"But he didn't pay heed [heed the warning] and ventured out anyway. He was caught in the path of the lioness while she was running back to the forest," the official added.

READ MORE: 'Our Gift is Your Vote': Indian Couple Urge Wedding Guests to Back PM Modi

Commenting on the other person attacked by the lioness, Rabari added, "The second person who injured was unaware that a lioness was in the vicinity. He was collecting flowers when he encountered the feline who was running back to the forest."