Register
00:04 GMT +314 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Microsoft logo is seen next to a cloud in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 14, 2016.

    India Seeks Help From Google & Microsoft to Combat Online Child Porn

    © REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The minister made the remarks while responding to concerns raised by a lawmaker in the Indian Parliament.

    The Union Home Ministry of India has informed the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the country's legislative body, that the Indian government has already contacted tech and social media companies, including Google and Microsoft, asking them to share their application programming interface (API) in a bid to help the country clamp down on online child pornography.

    READ MORE: Indian Man Takes TV Actress to Court for Raping Him — Reports

    Female expression
    CC0
    Thou Shall Not Watch Porn With Kids, Says Indian Catholic Church - Reports
    In a written reply to a question raised by a parliamentarian on the issue, Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said, "Google has been approached for sharing its Application Programming Interface (API)… Microsoft has been approached for sharing a tool that aids in finding and removing known images of child exploitation."

    READ MORE: Indian Porn Star-Turned-Actress Gives Chill-Pill Tips on Twitter

    Last June, New Delhi requested assistance from various agencies to crack down on content related to online child sexual abuse, aggravated sexual assault and pornography, in a bid to build support for an international alliance aimed at protecting women and children from trans-geographic cyber crimes. Prior to this, the government set up a portal specifically for victims to report cases of child sexual abuse.

    Related:

    Porn Star Marica Hase Seeks to Raise $50,000 to Overcome Breast Cancer
    Jeremy Clarkson Says He Enjoys Lesbian Porn in Denial of Homophobia Accusations
    You-Tube: UK Porn Star Fined £1,000 For Public Orgy in London Underground
    Porn Star's 2020 Bid to ‘Make America F**king Awesome Again' Comes to an End
    Tags:
    Porn, Abuse, Google, Microsoft, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Unusual Abandoned Places in Different Countries
    Forsaken by Mankind: Most Unusual Abandoned Places Across the World
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse