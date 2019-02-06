Indian Porn Star-Turned-Actress Gives Chill-Pill Tips on Twitter

She is among the more prolific social media enthusiast in Bollywood and has accrued more followers than some of the more famous actors, like Shahrukh Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Porn star-turned Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has shared a video of her on Instagram showing how she enjoys her time with her showbiz teammates. The post was tagged with @rangeela_movie, so it is being assumed that it was shot with the Rangeela movie team crew.

The video caption read "You know a little masti [Hindi word meaning "fun"] in the day is needed with the team!!"

The movie Rangeela will be done in the regional language Malayalam. The south Indian state of Kerala, in which this language is spoken, has a film industry called Mollywood (replacing "H" from word the Hollywood with "M" from Malayalam). The movie-shoot has begun rolling in Goa.

The "team chill-pill" video has garnered a whopping 1.46 million views in a span of a mere 24 hours. The actress has 18 million followers, putting her ahead of her of many other acclaimed Bollywood counterparts.

Sunny is known for her active social media handles from where she regularly posts photos and videos of herself, family and friends. Her three kids accompany her on film shoots. She has one daughter, Nisha, and two twin boys, Noah and Asher.

Comments on her video were equally prolific.

"My god sunny? You have become a slim? How have you maintained yourself so nicely? Just wow", says iambobbychauhan. Heartfelt love outpoured by sonamshaw8646 with kissing emojis read "Baby doll love u".

Another user, aparna5292, commented that the dance was better than the superlative. "Super se uper ka dance h".