Indian Man Takes TV Actress to Court for Raping Him - Reports

They were both married to different spouses. The complainant divorced his wife, but his lover did not. Their relationship began in 2016, but did not culminate in marriage because the TV actress recanted.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A man, Abhishek Talukdar, from Kolkata in India has gone to court alleging that a popular television actress has been raping him for nearly three years under false pretext of marriage, reported regional media outlet OdishaTV.

Sexual union under the false promise of marriage constitutes a rape crime in India, but what is not the norm in the case is that instead of the victim being a woman, this time it is a man.

"My relationship with the woman began in 2016 when we both were married to different people. I later divorced my wife so that I may marry her. She promised likewise to divorce her husband but then recanted on her promise. We used to have a sexual relationship between us", the media report said citing, Talukdar.

He complained, the "relationship between us deteriorated when she did not divorce her husband as per her promise. In the end, she dumped me for no reason".

He alleged that when he had approached his TV actress lover to sort out issues, she lodged false cases against him with the police.

Talukdar laments, "I am in a dis-balanced state physically and mentally. I had invested my money and time for her acting career and painting exhibitions. I want justice from the court".

As of now, India does not have gender-neutral rape laws. According to the Indian Penal Code, rapes can only have men as perpetrators. Last year a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court that included the country's chief justice had left it to the parliament to decide if a woman can be punished for rape.