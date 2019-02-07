Indian Actress Esha Gupta Tenders 'Proper' Apology to Nigerian Footballer

Bollywood diva Esha Gupta was caught pants down concurring with her male friend who had racially remarked that Arsenal’s Nigerian footballer Alexander Iwobi was a “gorilla”, that “evolution stopped for him” and that the footballer did not change from “Neanderthal to man”. She assented to this saying, “Ha ha, why don’t they bench him more!”

New Delhi (Sputnik): After being trolled mercilessly by netizens over "racist comments" last month against Nigerian player Alexander Iwobi followed by an online apology that was deemed as only a weak semblance of an apology, Arsenal’s brand ambassador and Indian actress Esha Gupta has finally come up with a proper "I am sorry" worded letter.

"It was us discussing our frustration during the game", Esha said, expressing apology on her Twitter account before issuing the letter.

The open letter addressed to the footballer, promising that she will never do it again, the Times of India reported quoting Esha's letter.

"I am extremely sorry for my ignorant action. Being an ardent fan of many years, I was deeply engrossed and caught up in the game. For this, I am deeply regretful. I cannot begin to imagine how much I have hurt your sentiments. Racism has absolutely no place in my heart, and I promise you, for whatever it's worth, going forward this will never happen again", read the letter.

Well it was my fault. So gotta own up to my shit.. sorry 😐 https://t.co/0TCXxOi1Tp — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) January 27, 2019

In her apology, spanning three tweets, to the English Premier League's Arsenal Football Club, she said, "I hope the club can accept my humblest apology and give me the opportunity to make amends. I promise to be very responsible from here on".

Guys m sorry you thought it was racist. Was bad on my part, being a sports lover. Wallah never meant it. Sorry guys forgive the stupidity 🙏🏽 #gooner4life — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) January 27, 2019

Her earlier "apology" saying, "I am sorry you thought it was racist" was deemed "no apology" by netizens and Arsenal's fans.