Alyssa Milano Exposes 'Deep-Rooted Racism', Stirs Up Social Media

Milano’s criticism came as her target, Jennifer Rubin, claimed that Virginia Governor Ralph Northam needs to step down over his controversial yearbook photo and be replaced by a Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax whom she described as a ”dynamic, eloquent African American”.

Hollywood celebrity Alyssa Milano delivered a verbal bashing to journalist Jennifer Rubin for the “systemic deep-rooted racism” the latter allegedly exposed in the Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s photo controversy.

Earlier, Northram ended up facing a barrage of criticism and was called to resign after a picture from his 1984 medical school yearbook emerged, featuring two persons – one of them wearing blackface, the other clad in a KKK robe – one of whom is allegedly Northram himself.

The governor himself, however, has disputed these allegations, though earlier he acknowledged that he was in the photo.

Echoing the resignation calls, Rubin noted that "Lt. Gov is dynamic, eloquent African American", and it was her choice of words that attracted Milano’s ire.

This right here is what systemic deep-rooted racism looks like. Recognize it and call it out when you see it. 👇 https://t.co/3KXTy4dUg2 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) 2 февраля 2019 г.

​Some social media users were left visibly amused by Milano’s verbal jab.

Wow.



Lets unwrap this:

Blue check mark calls governor to resign, because of old questionably racist picture, allowing PoC Lt Gov to take his place.

Other blue check mark calls 1st blue check racist for saying Lt Gov is "eloquent"



You cant even parody this. — Rapterj (@rapterj) 2 февраля 2019 г.

This right here is what systematic deep-rooted self promoting selective outrage and virtue signalling looks like. Recognize it and call it out when you see it. — Kimberley Barreda 🇨🇦 (@unlimbited) 2 февраля 2019 г.

It's just Alyssa trying to create issues where none exist. — Epidemika (@epidemika) 2 февраля 2019 г.

​A number of people were also quick to recall ex-Vice President Joe Biden’s description of former President Barack Obama.

Oh, you mean like Joe Biden calling Obama a “clean African-American?” 🤔 — JohnWickofPolitics (@Gingrich_of_PA) 2 февраля 2019 г.

"I mean, you've got the first sort of mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that's a story-book, man," Biden said. — Rome Sims (@RomeSims) 2 февраля 2019 г.

Others, however, appeared to agree with Milano’s reasoning.

The point is that they didn’t need to use the word eloquent especially preceding African American suggesting that it’s a unique thing. If it were the norm, it would not require a qualifying adjective. You wouldn’t see ‘eloquent white man’ used like this. — SS (@africanus786) 2 февраля 2019 г.