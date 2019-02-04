Angelina Jolie Arrives in Bangladesh to Meet Rohingya Refugees

The Hollywood star is visiting Rohingya refugee camps in Teknaf, a peninsula in the Bangladesh district of Cox's Bazar.
"Angelina Jolie is on a three-day mission in Cox's Bazar to assess the humanitarian needs of the Rohingya refugees and some of the more critical challenges facing Bangladesh as a host country," a statement released from UNHCR today read.
Angelina Jolie proceeded directly to Rohingya refugee camps after arriving at the Cox's Bazar airport.
.@Refugees special envoy Angelina Jolie arrives in Cox's Bazar to see the situation in @RohingyaRefugee camps.#Rohingya #AngelinaJolie #Refugees #WithRefugees #Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/eQM5h3k7iF— The Stateless Rohingya (@Thestateless1) February 4, 2019
She first visited the Rohingya refugees at the Chakmarkul camp and later went to the Nayapara camp and the Leda camp in Taknaf.
#AngelinaJolie for the first time visiting Bangladesh which hosts to nearly 1 million #Rohingya refugees from Myanmar! This visit comes before the @refugees appeal to raise funds for the humanitarian situation in Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/PYFORoW0Nf— francesca fontanini (@fontanin) February 4, 2019
READ MORE: Bangladesh Lodges Protest With Myanmar Over Racist Remark About Rohingyas
The actress-envoy will meet Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen to discuss how UNHCR can support the Bangladeshi government to work towards safe and sustainable solutions to the Rohingya refugee crisis.
Rohingya Muslims are originally from Myanmar, which they fled amid an ethno-religious conflict in 2017. Currently, over 1.1 million Rohingya reside in Cox's Bazar's refugee camps. The pre-crisis 2011 population of the region was slightly less than 2.3 million.
All comments
Show new comments (0)